Meeting Reviews Performance of SME Bank

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 2, 2022 | 9:06 pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to review the performance of SME Bank at Finance Division on Friday.

SME Bank President Dilshad Ali Ahmed gave a detailed presentation on the profile and performance of the bank and its equity position.

The meeting after reviewing the financial health of SME Bank and its status for privatization opined that a concrete course of action and way forward will be decided next week regarding the future of SME Bank considering the inputs from all the stakeholders.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed, SECP Chairman, Secretary Privatization, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and SME Bank attended the meeting.

