KPIT Board Partners With JazzCash and Easypaisa to Introduce Integrated Payment Gateway System

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology (KPIT) Board on Friday signed contracts with JazzCash and Easypaisa (Telenor bank) to facilitate government departments with an integrated payment gateway system.

The contracts will enable government departments with a unified and integrated payment gateway interface service that will allow them to accept digital payments from all service providers in Pakistan.

The aim is to provide a convenient, acceptable, and reliable digital payment platform that shall be used by government departments, citizens, and e-commerce businesses for performing various transaction procedures.

Moreover, KPIT Board will provide an interface for the relevant departments for the reconciliation of digital payments where departments will be able to register their services and collect digital payments via Web or Mobile application.

This will not only minimize the need for citizens to stand in queues at vicinity/Banks to access essential government services but also help in accelerating the service delivery processes of the public sectors.

“This partnership is a great example of how the public sector can work with private organizations, like Jazz towards a Digital Pakistan. I congratulate the Chairman KPITB and his team for providing digital access and ease of payments for citizens of KPK, as this measure will be a big step for digital financial inclusion in the country’’ said Ali Naseer, CEO of JazzCash.

Previously, government departments had to sign contracts with each digital payment service provider separately which was a risky and inefficient process for transactions.

However, now through a unified and integrated payment gateway interface service, government departments will be able to accept digital payments from all service providers in Pakistan without individually going into contract with every individual digital payment service provider.

“We are proud to partner with JazzCash and Easypaisa (Telenor Bank) to open a range of exciting new possibilities for KP Government payment infrastructure and put it at the cutting edge of innovation in this space,” said Ali Mahmud, Managing Director (MD) KPIT Board.

‘’Integrated Payment gateway system can trigger the development of a robust payments infrastructure, which in turn will support the safe and efficient processing of government payments’’. He further added.

Commenting on the development, Mudassar Aqil, CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank and Easypaisa said; “At Easypaisa, we believe that technology and collaboration are key contributors to promoting digital financial inclusion in Pakistan as this task cannot be achieved alone. Through our landmark agreement with KPIT Board, government departments, individuals, and businesses will now be able to conduct convenient and secure transactions digitally through our Easypaisa platform. We remain steadfast in joining hands with like-minded players in various tech-driven segments as well as others to open new avenues for all Pakistanis.”

In line with KP Digital policy pillars, including the Digital Economy pillar, KPIT Board is embracing digitization to improve financial management and introduce alternative channels for digital payments.

Similarly, under the Digital governance pillar, KPIT Board is focusing on improving the institutional capability of the provincial government to deliver better public services and improve accountability, productivity, and efficiency with better citizen engagement.