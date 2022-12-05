CM Punjab Claims 1 Lac Jobs Created for Religious Scholars

Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has stated that at least 100,000 jobs have been created for the Ulema or Huffaz to teach Quran and Naazra to students.

He met with the Ulema delegation led by President Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Arabia, Maulana Maulana Taqi Usmani.

ALSO READ LUMS Hosts Conference with UNHCR on Incorporating Refugee Law Courses into Curriculum

CM thanked Ulema for their blessings in terms of religious works in the province.

He further expressed that he restored the Quran Board immediately after taking office. Additionally, the Nazara translation and Quranic translation were made mandatory for all students at every school and college in Punjab.

According to the CM, if students’ minds are diverted toward Islam, then a strong nation can be built. He expressed gratitude to the Almighty for giving him the honor of introducing the first-ever legislation to eradicate interest from the province. He also said that 10 years have been set aside for anyone who takes an interest at the private level.

The legislation was also passed to support a firm belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwat, and it was incorporated into the marriage certificates for the first time.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces 2,000 Vacancies in Police Department

The Imam-Masjids have been promoted and their grades have also been raised. Minister Elahi instructed the administration against stopping NOCs of mosques without a solid reason.

Maulana Taqi Umani praised CMElahi’s immense contribution towards religious work in a very short time. He thanked the Punjab government as well for banning the ‘controversial’ film.