Here is Your First Look at OnePlus 11

The non-pro OnePlus 10 isn’t available yet, but we already have news of the OnePlus 11 now that 2022 is coming to an end. OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China in January and we suspect the same from the OnePlus 11 series.

Thanks to new 3D renders shared by the popular OnLeaks, we know what the OnePlus 11 will look like. These images show that OnePlus is not changing the phone’s design drastically, but only giving it a twist for 2023.

The rectangular stove camera design from the OnePlus 10 Pro has been updated to a circular island, but with the same stove-like camera placement. The profile switcher can be seen on the side and the Hasselblad logo has moved to the center.

We are already well familiar with the two colors shown in the image. These are known as Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black and sadly these are the only options we will be seeing for the OnePlus 11. The Chinese market may get some exclusive colors such as the iconic Panda White or more.

The green color variant has a smooth rear panel while the black model has more of a textured back.

Leaked Specifications

According to leaked specifications, the OnePlus 11 will be exactly what you can expect from a 2023 flagship. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with curved edges and a punch-hole selfie camera. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The massive main camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 32MP telephoto zoom lens. There will be 8K video recording support and a 16MP selfie camera that will likely record 4K 60 FPS clips. Its 5,000 mAh battery will support 100W wired charging and wireless charging.

We expect to hear official news from OnePlus by the end of this year.

Source: Gadgetgang