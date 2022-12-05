Pakistan Loses Another Star Fast Bowler Due to Injury

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, has been ruled out of the second Test against England scheduled in Multan due to an injury sustained in the ongoing Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the details, Haris Rauf stepped on the ball while fielding on the opening day of the curtain-raiser of the series, resulting in an injury to his right quad, forcing him to miss the rest of the game.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Batting Coach Leaves Midway During Rawalpindi Test

It was earlier reported that MRI scans revealed no serious concerns about his injury, but the cricket board’s medical board has now advised him to rest for ten days, therefore, he will not be available for selection in the Multan Test.

The 29-year-old pacer batted in both innings, scoring 12 runs off 32 balls in the first innings, and got bowled out on a golden duck in the second innings. He, however, did not bowl in the match.

ALSO READ Ex-COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Watches Test Cricket in Rawalpindi

Haris Rauf had a forgettable red-ball debut, conceding 78 runs in 13 overs, and was the most expensive fast bowler on the opening day of the match where England scored record-breaking 506 runs.

The injury is a major setback for the home team in the series, as Shaheen Shah is also out due to a knee injury.