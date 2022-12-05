Ex-COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Watches Test Cricket in Rawalpindi

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday to watch the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and England.

According to media reports, the former four-star commander came to the stadium to enjoy the fourth day of the game and spent some time there, where his fans met him and took selfies.

The former chief of one of the most powerful armies in the world retired from his post last week after serving the force for nearly six years, one of the longest tenures in the history of the country.

Earlier this year in September, the then-army chief inaugurated the newly renovated Chaklala Cricket Ground, which will provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to cricket lovers, particularly the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The first Test match of the historic series entered an interesting phase on day four when England declared early in a bid to get a result out of the match. England quicks struck quickly to send back two Pakistani batters, making things interesting for the final day.

The Babar Azam-led side faces a difficult target on a dead Rawalpindi pitch. Fans have severely criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for providing a flat surface for the historic series.