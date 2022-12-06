Journalists Get Allotment Letters of Plots in Swat’s Media Colony

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, officially handed provisional allotment letters of plots in Media Colony, Dangram, Swat, to journalists.

The official ceremony in this regard was held in CM House, Peshawar, on Monday. Chairman Swat Press Club, Saeed-ur-Rehman, and President Swat Union of Journalists, Mehboob Ali, were also present on the occasion.

ALSO READ Fact Finding Team Confirms Arshad Sharif Was Killed in Targeted Assassination

Dangram Media Colony stretches over 500 kanals. There are 682 plots in the housing scheme including 426 5-marla plots and 256 7-marla plots. 71 plots of 5 marlas have been allocated to journalists on self-financing.

About 37% of the total area of ​​the housing scheme is reserved for houses, 3.5% for commercial purposes, 33% for parks and green areas, and about 2% for a cemetery.

Other features of the housing scheme include an underground electricity system, underground sewage system, sewage treatment plant, mosque, educational institutes, hospitals, and other basic amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to provide residential facilities to the people as per the vision of Chairman PTI and former PM, Imran Khan, which is an important step towards the establishment of a welfare state.

He added that the provincial government has started housing societies in other districts of the province to provide affordable housing facilities to the citizens.

ALSO READ Pizza Hut and Burger King Owners Sell Off Business in Pakistan

CM Mahmood Khan noted that the role of journalists in democracy is very important and the present provincial government fully believes in freedom of the press and is taking all possible measures for the welfare of journalists.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Amjad Ali, Mohibullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Hakeem Khan, Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan, General Secretary Swat Press Club Niaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary Swat Union of Journalists Salim Athar and Member Governing Body Shireenzada also attended the ceremony.