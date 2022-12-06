Mohammad Abbas Likely to Replace Haris Rauf for Test Series

Pakistan team management is contemplating including experienced seamer, Mohammad Abbas, in the squad for the second Test match as the replacement for injured Haris Rauf.

Rauf, making his Test debut at his home ground, did not have the best of starts to his red-ball career as he was ruled out of the match after suffering a knee injury during fielding in the first innings of the match.

Rauf only bowled 13 overs in the first innings and was subsequently ruled out of action for the remainder of the Test. He did eventually come out to bat on the final day as Pakistan looked to save the Test match but he was dismissed for a duck as England secured a historic win.

Mohammad Abbas is expected to replace him in the team in the second Test match at Multan after the seamer’s impressive outing in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Abbas, once considered a mainstay in the Test line-up, lost his place in the side in 2021 after a string of below-par performances. Abbas made a remarkable turnaround in the County Championship and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he troubled the batters with his sublime line and length.

The 32-year-old picked up 18 wickets at an average of 24.16 in six matches he played in the 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Earlier, Abbas picked up 50 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.62 in 12 matches in the County Championship.

The second Test match is scheduled to commence on 9 December at Multan Cricket Stadium.