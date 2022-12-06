Punjab Ordered to Notify 3 Weekly Holidays for Schools and Work From Home

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has asked the Punjab government to notify the 3-day per week closure of all public and private educational institutes and mandatory work from home (WFH) for all government and non-government organizations on Wednesday.

The development emanated earlier today during a hearing of the case regarding the prevailing smog in Punjab, particularly Lahore, and its devastating effects on the citizens.

During the previous hearing of the case last Friday, LHC expressed serious displeasure over the Punjab government’s failure to contain smog in the province.

Justice Shahid Kareem had hinted at declaring three holidays for all public and private schools and colleges as well as a mandatory WFH policy for all public and private organizations.

On the other hand, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has imposed an environmental emergency in the province. The development comes amid a deteriorating smog situation in the province.

CM Punjab directed to control smog-inducing factors, including stubble burning, brick kilns, and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province. He ordered the anti-smog squad to enforce these directives in letter and spirit