Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Together on a TV Show?

It’s been days since the word on the streets has left the nation thrilled about the union of Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman on BOL News.

What is behind all such rumors being prevalent in Pakistan? Let’s dig it out.

BOL Network has claimed that top-notch politicians will be joining the screen on BOL, leaving the audience excitedly waiting for the program to hit the screens.

In times when the country is suffering from the worst political crisis of all time, BOL says it has been sticking to its grounds – that is to ‘serve the nation’.

The channel says that as part of these efforts, it is bringing all the top politicians of the country together for the very first time in Pakistan.

If the reports are to be believed, this would be the first time in the history of Pakistan that these political stalwarts/arch-rivals would come together on any TV channel or show.