Lahore Traffic Police Fines 99,000 Motorcyclists Within a Month: Report

In the last three weeks, Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 99,000 challans to motorcyclists for not wearing helmets. In his discussion with the media, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Assad Malhi stressed the importance of wearing helmets.

He stated that after this crackdown, 95% of motorcyclists on Mall Road now wear helmets. He added:

Helmets should be worn for self-protection and to avoid Challan, and they protect the head from 70% of fatal injuries.

A local media outlet also stated that the number of head injuries treated in hospitals in Lahore has decreased as more people wear helmets. Senior and junior physicians have commended CTO for addressing this issue, it added.

Ban on 30-Year-Old Vehicles

The Punjab government has proposed a ban on vehicles over three decades old amid rising levels of smog. Earlier this week, the Environment Protection Council held a meeting under the chairmanship of Environment Protection Minister Raja Bisharat.

The meeting entailed a discussion of various proposals with the purpose of making Punjab’s environmental protection policy compatible with international standards.

During the meeting, the government officials sought to ban vehicles older than 30 years for the duration of October to December 2023 in Lahore. They also proposed car-free zones and days in Lahore, as well as the plantation of leafy trees.

On this matter, Raja Basharat said that this year’s smog situation is much better than last year. He added that the dangers of environmental pollution may increase in the coming years.