Muslims Rejoice as Morocco Reaches Quarter-Finals of 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2022 | 12:37 pm

Morocco shocked the football world as they registered a historic victory over Spain in the Round of 16 to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This is the first time in history that the North African country has qualified for the quarter-finals of the mega-event.

The Atlas Lions once showed their outstanding defensive capabilities as they stood tall in front of an attacking Spain side. Morocco kept Spain at bay throughout the match and managed to create many chances of their own but neither team could break the deadlock in the allotted 90 minutes.

The match headed into extra time as Morocco piled on the pressure to test Spain’s mettle. Despite their best efforts, it was Spain that almost snatched victory in the dying moments of the game as winger Pablo Sarabia struck the post from a tight angle. The score remained 0-0 as the match headed towards penalties.

Morocco’s goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, was the hero for his national side as he saved three penalties. Achraf Hakimi scored the final penalty kick to send the Moroccon team and fans into a frenzy.

The win was not only celebrated by the Moroccon fans, but the celebrations broke out all over as fans from across the globe celebrated the remarkable achievement.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

