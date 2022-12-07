These are Pakistan’s Most Googled Movies and TV Shows of 2022

Google has released its annual ‘Year in Search’, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan. The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

In 2022, Pakistani movies were all over the news. The Legend of Maula Jatt stayed at the top of the Movies & TV section, followed by London Nahi Jaunga and Quadi-e-Azam Zindabad.

The love for Hollywood movies can also be seen in the fact that movies like Ms. Marvel, Black Adam, and Doctor Strange remained in the top five search results.

Check out the complete list of the most searched movies and TV shows of 2022 in Pakistan below:

1. The Legend of Maula Jatt

2. Ms. Marvel

3. Black Adam

4. Thor: Love and Thunder

5. Doctor Strange

6. London Nahi Jaunga

7. The Batman

8. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

9. Sinf-e-Aahan

10. House of the Dragon