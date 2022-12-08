Bookme Partners with The Bank of Punjab in a Step Towards Travel Transformation

The travel tech company, Bookme, has joined hands with a prominent public sector bank, The Bank of Punjab (BOP), to digitally transform the Pakistani travel industry and facilitate domestic travel & tourism

If you are a BOP customer and have ‘DigiBOP’, or their online banking application on your phone, you will have access to all travel booking options and discounts that Bookme offers.

Whether it is hotel booking, bus tickets, airline tickets, or even cricket match tickets, you can have it all just by clicking the Bookme mini travel app in your DigiBOP mobile application.

The Bank of Punjab and Bookme have found a common vision of continuous improvement of Pakistan’s travel industry and wish to do this through this collaboration.

The integration of these two travel tech and banking giants has contributed significantly to their respective industries by making customers’ lives simpler through numerous cutting-edge travel solutions.

Bookme is on its way to empowering customers by integrating with other “Super Apps” to create a one-stop travel solution for everyone.

Several e-wallets and service apps are moving up the ladder towards creating super apps, and Bookme is in collaboration with them.