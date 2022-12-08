International Cricketers Advised to Not Visit KP and Balochistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Faisal Hasnain, has said that foreign cricketers have been instructed by their respective countries not to travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

While speaking to the media, Faisal said that the PCB is working hard to host a mega event in Peshawar, but foreign cricketers are not permitted to visit the province for any activity.

The CEO made these remarks at a ceremony marking the official handover of the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium to the PCB, which will aid in the identification of emerging talent in the province.

Faisal Hasnain went on to say that the majority of the players in the national team are currently from KP, demonstrating the presence of tremendous talent in the region.

He further added that PCB will establish its academy on the premises of Arbab Niaz Stadium and will collaborate with the KP Directorate of Sports to promote cricket in the province.

“With the construction of Hayatabad Stadium and Arbab Niaz Stadium, other international matches, including PSL can be easily held in Peshawar, PCB supervision work will be completed in both stadiums,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, PCB Chief, Ramiz Raja, had claimed that Peshawar will host a few Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the upcoming season. However, both stadiums are currently being renovated.