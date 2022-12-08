President Awards Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) to COAS Asim Munir and CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at a special investiture ceremony held at the President House today.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, members of the Federal Cabinet, members of the parliament, and senior civil and military officers attended the investiture ceremony.

About COAS General Asim Munir

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah was commissioned in April 1986 in the 23 Frontier Force Regiment and is a recipient of the coveted Sword of Honor of the 17th OTS Course. He is a graduate of Fuji School, Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Kuala Lumpur, and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He also holds an M.Phil degree in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management. During his illustrious military career, he has served on various Command, Staff, and Instructional assignments. His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of a deployed Infantry Brigade, General Staff Officer Grade-2 in Chief of General Staff Secretariat, Directing Staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, and Chief of Staff of a Strike Corps.

He has commanded his parent unit 23 Frontier Force Regiment Infantry Brigade, Force Command Northern Areas, and 30 Corps. He has also led Pakistan Training Contingent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The General has the unique honor to head both the premier intelligence agencies of Pakistan as Director General of Military Intelligence and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence.

Before his promotion and appointments as COAS, the General was the Quarter Master General of the Pakistan Army. He was promoted to the rank of General and appointed as Chief of the Army Staff, General Headquarters on 29th November 2022.

About CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad

CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was commissioned in 1987 in Infantry Battalion, and he graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also attended M.Sc. (Global Security) course from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

During his military career, he served on various Command, Staff, and Instructional assignments. His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of two Infantry Brigades, General Staff Officer Grade-1 (Plans) at Pakistan Contingent United Nations Mission Sierra Leon, Director Military Operations and Director General Military Operations, Vice Chief of General Staff, Adjutant General and Chief of General Staff at the General Headquarters.

In his instructional appointments, he has been on the faculty of the School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, and Command and Staff College, Quetta. He has commanded an Infantry Battalion, each in North Waziristan and Shaqma War Zone, an Infantry Brigade along the Working Boundary, an Infantry Division in Operation Al-Mizan, and Command of 10 Corps. He was promoted to the rank of General and appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Joint Staff Headquarters on 27th November 2022.