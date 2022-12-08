Telco Investments Stop as Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan Fail to Solve Disputes

Investment in the telecom sector was affected as the provincial government failed to appoint representatives to resolve right-of-way disputes.

The problems of the telecom sector increased as the provincial governments failed to nominate representatives to resolve the right-of-way disputes.

Sources in the telecom industry told ProPakistani that despite the passage of 17 years, no government except the KP government has been able to appoint its representative to resolve the issues of right-of-way, due to which the investment in the telecom sector is feared to be affected.

According to the telecom industry, under clause 27(A) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) (Amendment) Act 2005, in the case of any dispute between the land owner and the licensee on the right of way, the “appropriate government” will resolve it. The Telecom Act 2005 applies to all provincial governments. The governments of Azad Kashmir and GB have also adopted the Act under different regulations.

Later on, this issue was also covered in the Right of way policy, under this policy if there is any dispute between the land owner and the operator regarding charges or any other issue, the matter will go to the “appropriate government”.

Under the Telecom Act 2005 and Right of Way Policy, the composition of “appropriate government” is such that the federal and all provincial governments shall nominate an officer and the officer shall be no less than secretary level. After the passage of 17 years’ time, only the Federal and KP governments have nominated their representatives for “Appropriate Government”

In a recent development, NAYA Tel has written a letter to the Punjab Government for the nomination of a representative for “Appropriate Government “for the resolution of Right of Way disputes between telecom operators and provincial government departments. While talking to ProPakistani, the Nayatel officer said that Right-of-way issues arise with government departments and private landowners and the first forum for the resolution of these issues is the appropriate government.

Due to the non-appointment of representatives by the provincial government, these disputes are not resolved and it causes delays in the installment and commissioning of the infrastructure. Expansion plans of telecom operators were badly affected due to this delay, the official added.

When contacted, the Ministry of IT official said that the ministry has sent several letters to the provincial government in this regard but no reply was made. The ministry also sent a reminder to all provincial governments in September this year but no development took place.