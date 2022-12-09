Pakistanis Rate Police and Judiciary as Most Corrupt Institutes

According to a new survey released on Friday, people consider the police and judiciary as the most corrupt sectors of the country.

The National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2022 conducted by Transparency International (TI) Pakistan showed that at the national level police remains the most corrupt sector, tendering and contracting was seen as the 2nd most corrupt, judiciary 3rd most corrupt while education has climbed to become the 4th most corrupt since the last NCPS 2021.

The provincial breakdown of the three most corrupt sectors reveals that in Sindh, education remained the most corrupt sector, and police were seen as the 2nd most corrupt while tendering and contracting 3rd the most corrupt.

In Punjab, police remained the most corrupt sector, tendering and contracting were seen as the 2nd most corrupt, while the judiciary was the 3rd most corrupt.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the judiciary remained the most corrupt sector, tendering and contracting was seen as the 2nd most corrupt, and police the 3rd most corrupt. In Balochistan, tendering and contracting remained the most corrupt sector, the police was seen as the 2nd most corrupt, and the judiciary the 3rd most corrupt.

At the national level, the vast majority of 45 percent of people considered the role of anti-corruption institutions as “ineffective‟ in curbing corruption in Pakistan. In Sindh, 35 percent of Pakistanis considered National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) role as effective in curbing corruption. In Punjab (31 percent), KP (61 percent), and Balochistan (58 percent) Pakistanis considered the role of “none of the anti-corruption institutions” to be effective in curbing corruption in Pakistan.

At the national level, Pakistanis continued to believe that corruption in public service delivery is high. According to the citizens, the three most corrupt public services for which people have to pay bribes are contracts of roads (40 percent), access to uninterrupted electricity (28 percent), and access to clean drinking water (17 percent).

In Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, maintenance of Roads top the list of public service delivery perceived by the citizens to be most corrupt. While in KP, the majority of citizens (47 percent) consider access to uninterrupted electricity to be the most corrupt public service delivery.

At the national level, the three most important causes of corruption, according to NCPS 2022 are delayed decisions in corruption cases (31 percent), use of state institutions by governments for their personal gain (26 percent), and incompetence of the government (19 percent). In Sindh (43 percent) and Punjab (29 percent), citizens consider the “use of state institutions by governments for their personal gain” as the most potent reason for corruption in Pakistan.

KP (43 percent) and Balochistan (32 percent) consider “delay in decisions of corruption cases” as the main reason for corruption in Pakistan. As measures to curb corruption, 33 percent of Pakistanis at the national level say corruption should be punishable by life imprisonment, 28 percent of Pakistanis say all government officials, politicians, military officers, judges, etc. should disclose their assets to the public, and 25 percent say corruption cases should be heard in NAB, FIA, and Anti-Corruption courts on daily basis and decided in 6 months.

In Sindh, 39 percent of citizens believe that in order to curb corruption, corruption cases should be heard in NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption courts on a daily basis and decided in 6 months. In Punjab (32 percent) and KP (38 percent) citizens feel that corruption should be punishable by life imprisonment in order to combat corruption.

While in Balochistan, 33 percent of citizens opine that in order to control corruption, the government should immediately make it mandatory for all government officials, politicians, military officers judges, etc. to disclose their assets to the public. The survey also sheds a light on the devastating floods of 2022 and the need for transparency and accountability in the utilization of funds and response to floods.

At the national level, about 62 percent of Pakistanis considered the role of local NGOs as effective and better during the recent floods in 2022. In Sindh (62 percent), Punjab (54 percent), KP (79 percent), and Balochistan (52 percent) citizens considered that the local NGOs had worked well during the recent floods of 2022.

At the national level, a large population of Pakistanis (70 percent) believes that the funds/aid was not distributed transparently during the recent floods in Pakistan. The provincial breakdown shows that in Sindh (67 percent), Punjab (62 percent), KP (82 percent) and Balochistan (68 percent) citizens consider the distribution of aid/funds during the recent floods as non-transparent.

At the national level, 60 percent of Pakistanis believe that the donations and relief operations of the NGOs working in flood relief activities should be more transparent. The provincial breakdown shows that this opinion is shared by Sindh (64 percent), Punjab (60 percent), KP (75 percent), and Balochistan (40 percent).

At the national level, the overwhelming population 88 percent believes that details of the donations and expenditures of all NGOs should be publicly available on their websites. The provincial breakdown shows that in Sindh (86 percent), Punjab (93 percent), KP (92 percent), and Balochistan (80 percent) citizens believe that the details of the donations and expenditures of all NGOs should be publicly available on their websites.

At the national level, a significant population (77 percent) finds it difficult to obtain public information from public bodies under the Right to Information laws. The provincial breakdown reveals that in Sindh (87 percent), Punjab (83 percent), KP (71 percent) and Balochistan (68 percent) citizens face difficulty when it comes to accessing public information from government departments.

This coincides with 66 percent of Pakistanis, at the national level, who say that the government does not take any corrective action to redress their complaints. At the provincial level, in Sindh (57 percent), Punjab (70 percent), KP (70 percent) and Balochistan (67 percent) citizens remain unsatisfied with the government’s action to address citizens‟ complaints.

At the national level, the majority of Pakistanis (64 percent) say that Pakistan has not benefitted from the IMF agreement dated 12th May 2019. In Sindh, the majority (58 percent) say that Pakistan has benefited from the IMF agreement while in Punjab (70 percent), KP (67 percent) and Balochistan (76 percent) believe that Pakistan has not benefitted from the IMF agreement dated 12th May 2019.

At the national level, 54 percent of the citizens believe that the reporting of news channels is biased. At provincial levels, KP (61 percent) and Balochistan (53 percent) say that news channel reporting is unbiased. Whereas, Sindh (72 percent) and Punjab (59 percent) consider news channel reporting to be biased.