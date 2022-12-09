English Performance Coach Lauds Abrar Ahmed For Dream Debut

England and Wales Cricket (ECB) Qualified Performance Coach, Rahim Ali, praised debutant spinner, Abrar Ahmad, for his outstanding performance, saying now the world is finally getting to see his talent.

After the right-arm spinner took seven wickets in the second Test match against England in Multan, Rahim said, “No money can replace a mother’s Duas (prayers). The self-belief he has is phenomenal.”

ALSO READ PCB Announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

The professional coach went on to say that he had offered the 24-year-old spinner to join the England national team months ago, but the mystery spinner declined and said that money was not everything.

“Rahim Bhai, even if they gave me a million pounds, I could never leave my mother for six months. I will play for Pakistan inshallah one day,” he wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ Yet Another DRS Controversy Angers Pakistani Fans

Pakistan restricted England on the opening day of the second Test match in Multan thanks to outstanding bowling from Abrar Ahmad and Zahid Mahmood, who took seven and three wickets, respectively.

The 24-year-old spinner also equaled the record for most wickets by a Pakistani bowler on Test debut and became the second spinner to take five wickets on Test debut before lunch.