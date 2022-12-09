Motorola Unveils Moto G Play (2023) With Limited Options at $170

Motorola is all set to launch its highly anticipated Moto G Play (2023) for the US market, which will be replacing its predecessor, 2021’s first-generation Moto G Play. The phone will be launched at an affordable starting price of $170 since it is a midrange phone. It is likely to set its first steps in the market in January 2023.

Design and Display

The second-gen Moto G Play (2023) looks and feels like any other smartphone that costs less than $200. Users will not have many options to choose from since it only comes in one color, navy blue.

In addition, it has one of the rarest features of this era, a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a treat for music heads. The fingerprint scanner is rear-mounted, while the overall frame of the phone is IP52 water-resistant.

As far as the display is concerned, the Moto G Play features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) IPS TFT LCD with a snappy 90Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Software

Moto G Play (2023) houses a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset along with 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage option, which can be expanded through its microSD slot. In terms of software, it is equipped with Android 12.

Cameras

At the back, the primary camera is 16MP, while, it also has a 2MP depth module and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the selfie camera packs a 5 MP sensor. Although Motorola claims an f/1.22 aperture for the primary sensor, such a large value would be unprecedented in a midrange device, thus it is likely that a more modest value, such as f/2.2, has been used instead.

Battery and Pricing

The second-gen Moto G Play (2023) has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh with 10W charging. The only color option for the $170 Motorola G Play (2023) in the United States is Deep Indigo. Starting on December 12, you may purchase one via Motorola, Amazon, Best Buy, and all of the major prepaid carriers.

