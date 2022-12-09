Planning Minister Inaugurates Governance Innovation Lab

To ensure good governance and transparency in the country, the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives on Friday formally inaugurated the Governance Innovation Lab at the Ministry of Science & Technology on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day.

“The key objectives of the Lab will be to enhance transparency, improve service delivery and resolve problems faced by the government departments. The Lab will focus on connecting knowledge with action and act as an agent of change within the public sector”, said the minister while formally inaugurating the Lab.

ALSO READ Cabinet Restores 11 Revoked Petroleum Exploration Licenses

The minister announced that the Ministry for Planning will establish a hotline and an Ombudsman will be deputed to address the complaints received from citizens and whistle-blowers on instances of corruption in PSDP projects.

He said that the lab will help provide innovative solutions to improve transparency and provide structural solutions to the menace of corruption.

“There is a dire need to give confidence to government officials so that they can take decisions based on merit while ensuring transparency without fear of persecution,” he added.