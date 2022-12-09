TPPL Reinforces Pakistan’s Rescue Infrastructure at 6th National Volunteer CERTs Challenge 2022

Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) has extended its support to Rescue 1122’s 6th National Volunteer CERTs (Community Emergency Response Teams) Challenge.

TPPL sponsored this year’s top 3 winners’ prizes who were selected for their exemplary volunteer services.

Starting on 5th December, Rescue 1122 arranges a 3-day nationwide competition among the Voluntary Community Response Teams from districts all over Pakistan.

Entering its 6th year, the CERT Challenge has garnered immense popularity. Thousands of participants, including international teams, took part in the challenge.

Mehmet CELEPOLGU, CEO of Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL), distributed prizes among the winners of CERT (Community Emergency Response Teams) Challenge 2022 in the presence of other government officials and dignitaries at Rescue 1122 Headquarters.

Mehmet also reinforced the importance of safety as it is one of the most important values at TPPL.

Collaborations such as these are a testament to TPPL’s resounding commitment to Sustainable Development (SD) goals.

TPPL’s strategic partnership with Rescue 1122 is with the aim to highlight and promote how the power of our collective humanity can drive positive change nationwide through dedicated volunteerism.

The Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has been hailed as a successful model for South Asia and has been continuously mobilizing the power of volunteers to establish healthy safe and resilient communities.

TPPL is committed to creating shared value with partners like Rescue 1122 and supporting IVD celebrations through acknowledgment and reward for the efforts of the volunteers.

Safety, being a core value of TPPL, makes up one of the key building blocks of Total PARCO’s DNA – it remains a cornerstone defining all its functions and strategies.