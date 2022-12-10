News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Here is Locally Assembled MG HS’s Booking Date, Price and Features

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 10, 2022 | 6:28 pm

After much suspense, Morris Garages (MG) Motors Pakistan has finally announced that bookings for the locally assembled MG HS, now called HS Essence, will begin on 12 December 2022.

The announcement has sparked interest in the automotive community, as only fully imported completely built-up (CBU) units of MG HS were available in the market. After a few months, citizens will be able to see MG HS’s Complete Knockdown (CKD) units dubbed as “MG HS Essence,” roaming on the roads.

Taking to Twitter, CEO of MG Motors Pakistan, Javed Afridi, revealed that booking for MG HS Essence will “kick-off” on 12 December (Monday).

According to the details, the CKD version of MG HS Essence can be booked at both full and partial payment. The SUV is priced at around Rs. 6,899,000, with freight charges varying as per city.

Here are the freight charges for each city:

  • Islamabad = Rs. 30,500
  • Lahore = Rs. 10,000
  • Karachi = Rs. 29,000
  • Peshawar = 33,500
  • Faisalabad = Rs. 25,000
  • Gujrat = Rs. 21,000
  • Sialkot = Rs. 21,500

It remains to be seen if MG will open bookings for MG HS Essence on 12 December, as its CEO, Javed Afridi, is quite famous for making exciting announcements, most of which he hasn’t fulfilled.

Difference Between Locally-Assembled MG HS Vs Imported MG HS

MG Motors Pakistan has disabled two features in the CKD version, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Speed Assist System, while the MG Pilot feature remains intact. Interestingly, the automaker has added a Pakistani map to the MG HS Essence.

All other features are available as-is on the locally-assembled variant.

Regarding the disabled features, the company said that it took this decision after reviewing feedback from approximately 10,000 MG HS (CBU) customers.


