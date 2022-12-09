Toyota is Testing Corolla Cross With Hydrogen-Powered Racing Engine

Toyota is working out interesting ways to incorporate fun in driving without destroying the environment under the leadership of its motorsports enthusiast CEO.

Reports suggest that Toyota is testing a Corolla Cross H2 Concept with a hydrogen-powered racing engine. The company has borrowed the said engine from its GR Corolla H2 endurance racer.

According to the details, the engine is similar to the one in Toyota GR Corolla and GR Yaris – a 1.6-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine that sends 300 horsepower to all four wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Although, the engine in the Corolla Cross H2 Concept comes with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection technology. This technology allows Toyota to increase power by 24% and torque by 33%.

It also allows the company to extend the driving range by around 30% and reduce refueling time from 5 minutes to 1.5 minutes. The Corolla Cross H2’s goal is to commercialize a retrofit kit that can be installed on any car.

Toyota is a huge proponent of hydrogen-powered cars even though the lack of refueling infrastructure has been a major impediment to the company’s normalization of this technology.

By incorporating this technology in one of its most popular crossovers, Toyota seeks to garner more appeal toward hydrogen-powered cars.