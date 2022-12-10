Karachiites Finally Get Some Relief From Parking Mafia

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has canceled contracts for all un-auctioned paid parking sites in accordance with the directives of the newly appointed Administrator of the metropolis, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman.

In this regard, the KMC issued a notification, announcing the cancellation of the contracts for the following parking areas during the first phase:

Civic Center parking from the main gate to the DMC East office at University Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road.

The parking lot at Nizamabad Driving License Branch.

Chase-Up supermarket near NIPA chowrangi.

Ibn-e-Seena Hospital.

Crystal Court in Clifton.

MA Jinnah Road (from Kausar Medicos to Civil traffic signal, Light House traffic signal to the turning of Sarai Road, and Memon Masjid to Merewether Tower).

In addition, KMC has also prohibited the creation of new parking sites, as per the latest notification. It also terminated the contractual parking system for many public parks, including the Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, and other KMC-run parks.

This decision will undoubtedly be hailed by citizens who have been scammed countless times by the parking mafia. Karachi’s parking mafia has often been involved in charging more than the prescribed rates, if one doesn’t pay their desired rates, they tow away the vehicle with the help of metropolis traffic authorities.

It’s important to underline that the new administrator may issue more instructions to cancel the contracts of the city’s illegal parking mafia, which has been operating for decades.