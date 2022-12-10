FIA Arrests Alleged Ringleader of Blackmailing Gang in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has claimed to have apprehended the alleged ringleader, identified as Hamza Talat, of a gang engaged in blackmailing women.

According to the FIA spokesman, the suspect was believed to have contacted girls and then blackmailed them using their indecent images.

A victim submitted an allegation, which resulted in the arrest. According to the spokesman, FIA agents have begun looking for their collaborators.

In related news, the FIA (FIA) nabbed two men earlier this year for threatening and harassing women in Karachi.

The defendants were accountable for blackmailing the female applicants using obscene recordings and photographs.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle collected illegal photographs and videos from the devices of suspects detained.

The confiscated phones were transferred to forensics for investigation, and the accused blackmailers were charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.