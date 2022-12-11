Bol’s First Advertisement on ‘Real Journalism’ Released

Bol has raised the curtain on its first-ever advertisement on what it’s calling ‘Haqeeqi Sahafat’.

The channel says that as it has been spearheading real journalism in the country, the new ad also reflects and promotes the concept of transparent journalism.

According to Bol, the ad outlines the true meaning of journalism and brings to the fore the ethics of journalism.

In its advertisement, Bol News has introduced the leading political figures on a lighter note by showing them being imitated by young people.

The ad shows a young man turning on the TV as he enters in the style of Imran Khan while wearing a coat over a shalwar kameez.

The other “politicians” attempt to snatch the TV remote from his hand, but he declines, explaining that he would only let Bol News because “Bol is fighting for Haqeeqi Sahafat”.