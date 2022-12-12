9-Year-Old ‘Ghost Hospital’ Discovered in Karachi’s SITE Area

A nine-year-old hospital in Karachi’s SITE area currently remains neglected and forgotten since it is not registered with the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC), as reported by Express Tribune.

According to reports, construction of the facility began 15 years ago and was completed in 2013. Since then, the project has been abandoned, and the Sindh government appears to be uninterested.

ALSO READ FIA Hasn’t Been Paying Its Employees for Past 6 Months

Reportedly, the building’s condition is not poor, but it lacks medical and paramedical staff and hospital equipment.

The Express Tribune discovered the presence of this facility near Khyber Chowk in the SITE area. The SHCC confirmed that the hospital is not registered with them when contacted.

Meanwhile, the residents of the area stated that Khursheed Begum Hospital was planned to be a 50-bed facility, but the local and provincial governments abandoned the project entirely. Additionally, political party flags have also been raised atop the structure.

ALSO READ Govt Investigating Islamabad’s Itwar Bazaar Fire Incident

Furthermore, one of the locals requested the government authorities and politicians to set aside the matter of jurisdiction and work together in order to make this hospital operational in the greater interest of the people.

Note: The picture is for illustration purposes only.

Via Tribune