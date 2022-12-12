Govt Investigating Islamabad’s Itwar Bazaar Fire Incident

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, who also serves as the administrator of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), revealed on Sunday that the inquiry report into Wednesday’s fire at the H-9 weekly bazaar would be finished in the next few days.

He continued that the MCI would take steps based on its findings and suggestions to reduce the likelihood of a fire in the weekly bazaars in the future, adding that this is all he can say at the moment.

According to MCI officials, the fire started as a consequence of the welding work being done by stall owners to construct shutter gates.

According to reports, CDA’s standard operating procedure (SOP) released years ago mandates all weekly bazaars to be temporary and there was no notion of permanent stores. However, the stall owners are now putting up fences as well.

According to the officials, because of their temporary status, the CDA and MCI never granted them power connections until last year, when some stallholders received them.

When approached, the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA), Shakeel Arshad, stated that the administration will adopt the investigation committee’s suggestions.

The DMA will resolve any and all concerns, including the establishment of Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) units, power batteries, and backup generators.

He reassured me that the fire station at H-9 Sunday Bazaar will be operational within one week on the DC’s command.

When questioned why authorization was granted for welding work in the market, he said that the shops had been instructed to take preventive steps before the work began, adding that the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.