FIA Hasn’t Been Paying Its Employees for Past 6 Months

The contracted employees of the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing have not been paid for the past six months.

The contractual employees working for the cybercrime wing are also awaiting contract renewal, the News has reported.

Furthermore, the government treasury has been unable to pay for the salaries of employees for the past six months, causing significant financial difficulties among employees who are not able to make ends meet.

In related news, a top Federal Investigation Agency employee was shot and murdered last week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat district.

According to reports, Inamullah Khan was assassinated while on vacation in his hometown of Tajahzai. Police took the body to the district headquarters hospital in Lakki Marwat.

He was renowned as a trustworthy and efficient FIA officer due to his involvement in several key FIA operations in DI Khan. Authorities are looking into the event and have made no comments on the murder.