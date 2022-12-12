More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Details Appear Online [Leak]

Two Galaxy S23 phones were spotted by the FCC some weeks ago, but it did not reveal many details at that time. But now we finally have the phone’s TENAA certification listing for China, which reveals almost a full spec sheet with details.

According to the details, the S23 Ultra will measure 163.4 x 78.1 x8.9mm and will weigh 233 g, which is no different from its predecessor. It measures 6.8 inches in size and has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,088px (19.3:9 aspect ratio). The battery’s rated capacity is 4,855 mAh, meaning it should have an average capacity of 5,000 mAh.

The CPU frequency of the phone lists three clusters: 3.36 GHz, 2.8 GHz, and 2.05 GHz. This is in line with the faster clock speeds of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is meant for the S23 Ultra around the globe. The GPU is also overclocked, but TENAA does not list that.

This chipset may be paired up with 8 GB, 12 GB of RAM, or 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB storage options. Although the S22 Ultra had a base 8 GB/ 128 GB variant, the S23 may not have it in China. The rumored satellite communications support may not be available in China.

The iPhone 14 was missing satellite communication in China as well, but that only has to do with the region’s barriers. Samsung will use the Iridium satellite network and will be available for general usage, unlike the Apple system. Rumors have suggested that you will even be able to text and send images to friends.

The cameras are also not listed in TENAA’s certification. But previous reports have revealed a new 200MP camera sensor (1/1.3″, 12MP default resolution), 3x, and 10x telephoto cameras with identical hardware, but improved image quality. According to reports, the main camera will finally be able to jump to 8K @ 30 FPS video (previous models stayed at a cinematic 24 FPS).

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled to take place in the first week of February and we will get to see official details once the teaser campaign begins.