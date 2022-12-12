SECP Registers 2,380 New Companies in November

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,380 new companies in November 2022, an increase of 10 percent compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The total capitalization (paid-up capital) of the newly incorporated companies is Rs. 1.9 billion while the total number of registered companies now stands at 182,598.

Among the newly incorporated companies, about 59 percent were registered as private limited companies, 39 percent as single member companies, and 2 percent were public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP). About 99.9 percent of companies were registered online.

In November, the SECP also registered three investment/microfinance companies with paid-up capital of Rs. 255 million.

In November, the real estate development & construction sector took the lead with the incorporation of 407 companies followed by information technology with 347 and trading with 300 companies. Next in line was the services sector with 258, food & beverages 87, education 82, tourism 81, corporate agricultural farming 76, e-commerce 70, marketing & advertisement 63, engineering 62, textile 57, pharmaceutical 50, healthcare 43, mining & quarrying 38, chemical 37, fuel & energy 35, transport 31, power generation 30, communications 27, cosmetics and toiletries and lodging 18 each, broadcasting & telecasting 14, auto & allied and paper & board 13 each, cables and electrical goods 12, arts and culture 9, and 102 companies in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 85 new companies from Afghanistan, Austria, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordan, South Korea, Mauritius, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the US.

As a result of SECP’s eServices integration with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,211 companies were registered with FBR for the generation of NTN, 57 companies with EOBI, 32 companies with PESSI/SESSI, and 43 companies with the excise and taxation department.