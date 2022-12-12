Sindh Police to Start Tracking Criminals with Arm Bands

In yet another step towards the process to modernize the Sindh police in terms of high-tech mechanisms by the provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, another modern feature, namely electronic wristbands for habitual criminals, would be introduced.

The plan has already been authorized by the Sindh cabinet, and the law would be introduced in the provincial assembly’s next session.

According to officials, IGP Memon has taken another brave action and written legislation for tagging repeat criminals with electronic bracelets.

The proposed bill was forwarded to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who studied it with his advisory group, all of whom backed the idea, therefore the document is now expected to be introduced in the next session of the provincial assembly.

the new draft legislation calls for electronic tagging of persons suspected of thefts or robberies, attempted murders, grabbing or lifting automobiles or motorcycles, and drug dealing or usage.

Officials further indicated that under the new law, police would be able to have habitual offenders wear electronic bracelets and subsequently track their movements with the consent of the appropriate court. Over 5,000 such bracelets are expected to be acquired for Sindh police in the initial phase.