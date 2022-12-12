Karachi’s Renovated Aladin Park is Reopening for Public Soon

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, the newly appointed Administrator of Karachi, has said that Aladin Park will be renovated and reopened for the public soon.

According to the details, the administrator visited the city’s amusement park and ordered the authorities to accelerate the development work of the park.

ALSO READ Twitter Verification Will Now Ask for Phone Numbers and Extra Price

It is worth noting here that Aladin Park has remained closed ever since the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) removed the illegal shopping center and club located near the park under an anti-encroachment drive.

The encroachments were demolished after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the authorities to cleanse the metropolis of the unlawful structures built over public property, including Aladin Park.

The then Chief Justice (CJ), Gulzar Ahmed, issued the directives regarding the demolition of the shopping center and a membership club at the amusement park.

ALSO READ CDA Makes Big Change for Transfers of Properties in Islamabad

Note here that Karachi has witnessed numerous unlawful structures built over public property during the last two decades. A vast number of the city’s public parks have been converted into multi-story complexes, which blatantly violate the metropolis’s original master plan.

During the former CJ Gulzar Ahmed’s term, a residential building, Nasla Tower, was demolished for encroaching on a service road. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling for its demolition, hundreds of residents, who had been living there for some time and had invested their financial savings, were left homeless.