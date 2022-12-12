Xiaomi Phones to Get Even Faster and Safer with Major OS Update

Xiaomi’s MIUI OS has been around for over 12 years now. Today it boasts an international user base of more than 564 million active users per month. The official launch of the Xiaomi 13 series happened at the same time as we received MIUI 14, which is now the brand’s latest software update based on Android 13.

Here is what the new MIUI 14 is all about.

Xiaomi claims that this MIUI version is the most efficient and streamlined to date. The developer team behind MIUI 14 introduced an updated system architecture at the Android Kernel level, which now features CPU, GPU, and memory resource scheduling. This will allow for lighter system firmware sizes and lower memory usage.

Xiaomi claims that MIUI 14 is 60% faster than its predecessor on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Another neat optimization is automatic compression for apps not being used, and the toggle to disable permanent notifications. It is now possible to uninstall up to eight system apps, which is quite a leap over previous MIUI releases.

MIUI 14 features customizable folders that can be changed with large and small icons, as well as new widget options in a variety of shapes and sizes. The new MUI 14 widgets for pets and flowers, which are animated Tamagotchi-like characters that can live on your home screen, are one of the most unexpected.

MIUI 14 adds duplicate file merging, improved text recognition, and extracts text from images in the gallery. Privacy has been improved with the local processing of user data and end-to-end encryption.

The update also brings a new toggle that allows you to assign Xiaomi accessories, such as wireless earbuds, between other devices using drag and drop. This feature will eliminate the need to pair earbuds with other devices.

You can now share photos and cloud subscriptions with up to nine people using the new family account function. To help family members track their health, users can also share their smartwatch’s health-tracking data.

Xiaomi tablets have the added benefit that they can be used with laptops for keyboard and mouse switching, screen mirroring, and extended display functionality.

Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro are the first devices to launch MIUI 14 on December 14. Xiaomi shared its official update schedule in China, which includes the following devices.

It may take a while longer for the update to arrive in Pakistan.

January 2023

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

April 2023