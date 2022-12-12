Redmi Note 12 is Heading Out of China Very Soon

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will no longer be China-exclusive very soon. The company’s most popular lineup of handsets is about to reach India as well as other global markets in early January.

As confirmed by Xiaomi India, the Redmi Note 12 family is set to debut outside of China on January 5. The global versions will include the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which usually does not make its way to Pakistan and some other regions.

The teaser image confirms that the Indian Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be the same as its Chinese counterpart, at least in terms of camera. It will have an impressive 200MP main camera, same as the Chinese Note 12 Pro+.

If it’s the exact same camera setup, then we can expect to see an 8MP ultrawide unit as well as a 2MP macro camera. It will be capable of 4K video recording at 30 FPS and 1080p clips at 60 FPS as well as slow motion.

The Chinese variant is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 SoC, but the global model will likely favor a Qualcomm chipset. It may be the newly announced Snapdragon 782G or the 7 Gen 1, but there is no confirmation just yet. The MediaTek variants may stick around as well.

The base Redmi Note 12 features the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, so there is a high chance that the Note 12 Pro+’s global variant will get the 7 Gen 1 treatment. There is also a special Racing Edition that comes with groundbreaking 210W fast charging, but it is unlikely to venture out of China.

We will find out more on January 5. Stay tuned for updates.