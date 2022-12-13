Bookme.pk Bags Another Gold at Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards

Bookme.pk, Pakistan’s leading online ticketing platform, has bagged the winner title in the Consumer- Media & Tourism category at the 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards.

Pakistan had the honor of hosting the 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards for the first time in history.

The event was organized in collaboration with different organizations including the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), APICTA Executive Committee, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT).

People from 16 different world economies met each other at this event which brought together the upcoming technologies, knowledge exchange, influential businesses, venture capitalists, and investors from across the region.

All the winners and runner-ups of [email protected] ICT awards 2022 participated and competed on an international level.

Bookme.pk, being the Gold Winner of [email protected] ICT awards, outranked all the nominees in the category of Consumer- Media & Tourism and won the coveted title in this category.

Being in operation since 2013, Bookme has digitized ticketing in Pakistan and evolved as a one-stop-shop for ticketing of buses, airlines, events, movies, tours, as well as cricket tournaments happening in Pakistan.

Being in operations since 2013, on the journey of digitizing the ticketing in Pakistan, Bookme.pk evolved itself and Pakistanis ticketing experience with diversified ticketing of buses, airlines, events, movies, tours and especially the ticketing of all the cricket tournaments happening in Pakistan. This time we can proudly mention a Pakistani startup as the best travel and ticketing platform of Asia.