Germany to Provide Technical Support for WASA Lahore

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has committed to providing technical support to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to enhance its energy management system.

This decision was reached at a meeting with the GIZ delegation that arrived Monday at the WASA headquarters. Ghafran Ahmed, WASA’s Managing Director (MD), presided over the meeting with other WASA officials in attendance. The meeting discussed improvements in the energy management system.

According to the MD, most of WASA Lahore’s revenue was paid in electricity bills. Therefore, he stated that ‘we need to conserve energy and make use of existing resources. The MD explained to the meeting that WASA Lahore was using renewable energy practices in order to lower its electricity bills.

Ghafran Ahmad stated that Shaukat Khanum Disposal station’s installation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), has resulted in electricity savings of Rs. 7 million per year.

It was agreed that GIZ would assist WASA with the installation of an Energy Monitoring System at Johar Town G Block and WASA Head Office. The MD stated that WASA will be able to save more electricity by installing this monitoring system.

GIZ will also provide WASA with two portable flow meters through which flow can be monitored at disposal stations. The MD stated that they are prioritizing the capacity building of WASA’s Electricity Department. WASA officers and staff were being trained to conserve electricity by the German agency.

He stated that WASA can make millions of dollars by improving its energy management system and this project would help them to do so. The German delegation later visited WASA’s Lawrence Garden Underground Water Tank and SCADA Control Room. They were impressed by the agency’s technological advances and the way they have made it stand on its own.