KP’s First-Ever Integrated Tourism Zones Will Be Established in Swat and Mansehra

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA) is all set to develop the first-ever Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and accelerating socio-economic development in the province.

ITZs would be developed in the scenic valleys of Ganool, Mansehra, Mankiyal, and Swat on PPP mode. The development of ITZs would promote tourism, and create job opportunities, besides generating good revenue for the national exchequer.

KP is the leading tourism hub of Pakistan and provides the best investment opportunities in the realm of tourism. The provincial government intends to promote sustainable tourism in the province.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through the CTA, has invited Expressions of Interest (Eol) from national and international firms/consortiums, having the required experience, for the development of the first-ever ITZs.

All interested parties are required to be registered with the relevant tax authorities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, except for foreign entities. Foreign entities shall submit a tax certificate of their respective country duly attested by a Pakistani consulate.

A two-stage approach shall be followed for the procurement process which shall be governed by the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Public Private Partnership (Selection of Private Partner) Rules, 2021.

The Eol must be delivered in the English language under a sealed envelope by hand or through courier at the address below, not later than January 20, 2023. The Eol shall be opened by the Evaluation Committee in presence of the representatives of the parties on January 20, 2023.

In case, the date of issuance, submission, and/or opening of Eol is declared as a public holiday or a non-working day due to force majeure, the next official working day shall be deemed to be the date for issuance, submission, and/or opening of Eol.

CTA will not be responsible for any cost or expenses incurred by the parties in preparing and/ or submitting documents. Interested parties can obtain necessary documents from CTA’s office or can be downloaded from the official website.