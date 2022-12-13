Mardan Warriors Skipper Takes a Look Back at PJL, Shares Future Goals [Exclusive]

Abbas Ali led Mardan Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League. 18-year-old shared his experience taking a relook at the junior league as he spoke to ProPakistani in an exclusive interview.

ALSO READ Pakistan Registers Unwanted Record at Home in Test Cricket

Hailing from Peshawar, Abbas Ali has made his way to the PJL after distinct performances for Pakistan U-19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19. Talking about leading his side in PJL, Mardan Warriors’ skipper told that he enjoyed his time being in the lead as he had an opportunity to learn from the top mentors at PJL.

When asked about his experience of sharing the dressing room with Shahid Afridi, Abbas Ali said that he is a legend. He went on to add that he has learned a great deal about cricket and captaincy during his time with Shahid Afridi in Pakistan Junior League.

Abbas Ali also told that he is not satisfied with their overall performance in the first season but the learning experience makes it a special deal for him.

Revealing his favorites of the game, Abbas Ali named Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam as his idols. He also told ProPakistani that he trains alongside Afghan star, Mohammad Shehzad, back home in Peshawar and he has gained a lot from his presence in the academy. Umar Gul also visits the club and as told by Abbas, he has also played a role in his development.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Holds Heartfelt Conversation With Ball Boys After Multan Test

Sharing his plans for the future, Abbas said that he has set small goals for himself which eventually lead to the ultimate aim of representing Pakistan at the international level. He said that he has set his eyes on securing a spot in the upcoming PSL 8 and then Pakistan A.