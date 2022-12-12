Hundreds of Foreign Superstars Register in Gold Category for PSL 8 Draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of international players available for selection in the gold category in the draft for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the revealed list, Zimbabwe captain, Craig Ervine, Ireland captain, Andy Balbirnie, Australian hard-hitter, Ben Dunk, and Sri Lankan star, Dinesh Chandimal, have all been added to the gold category for session eighth.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Shows Flexibility in Terms of Touring India for 2023 ODI World Cup

Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan, South Africa captain, Temba Bavuma, and England cricketer, Joe Denly, have all registered in the gold category. Other prominent names include Litton Das, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Sean Williams, Shamarh Brooks, Jordan Clark, Jake Ball, Dom Bess and a number of other international cricketers.

The draft for the 2023 edition will be held on December 15 in Karachi, with the tournament taking place between February 9 and March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

ALSO READ Social Media in Fits as Babar Azam and Marais Erasmus Recreate Viral Belly Meme [Video]

While speaking to the media regarding the development, the tournament’s director, Usman Wahla, said that cricket fans across the world will see big names in the upcoming edition of the franchise cricket.

It was reported last week that the opening ceremony of the session eighth will be held in Multan while the final match including all play-off matches will take place in Lahore.

Here’s the complete list: