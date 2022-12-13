In a First, Foreign Coaches Become Part of Pakistan Cricket Team’s Selection Panel

Former England international cricketers and current coaches, Paul Nixon and Paul Franks, are a part of the Pakistan national team’s selection panel and both coaches were consulted before the announcement of Pakistan’s Test squad for the historic home series against England.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Achieves Another Massive Milestone in T20 Cricket

Both Nixon and Franks are a part of Pakistan’s domestic cricket and are serving as coaches of Sindh and Central Punjab respectively. Head coaches of the six provincial teams in Pakistan’s domestic structure serve as part of the 7-member panel of the national team selection committee, headed by former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Wasim.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a historic move, announced the former England internationals as the head coaches of two sides for the 2022/23 domestic season, which includes the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and Pakistan Cup.

Former England keeper, Nixon, has been a revelation for Sindh as he led them to the National T20 Cup title earlier in the year and followed it up with a fantastic run to the final of the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Inches Closer to Suspension as Pitch Gets Another Below-Average Rating

Nixon and Franks served as part of the selection committee for Pakistan’s Test series against England and will also serve as selectors for Pakistan’s upcoming home Test series against New Zealand.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to commence on 27 December. The two-match Test series will be followed up by a three-match ODI series.