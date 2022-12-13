Islamabad Announces Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced winter vacations for all model schools and colleges in Islamabad.

According to the official notification, all model schools and colleges for boys and girls in urban and rural areas of Islamabad will remain closed from 26 December, Monday, to 31 December, Saturday.

It is worth noting here that the FDE has officially announced just six days of holidays. However, adding the two Sundays on both sides of the vacation period, students have eight days to make the most of the winter season.

Educational activities will resume on 2 January, Monday, the notification stated, adding that teaching and non-teaching staff shall not leave the station in case any task/duty is assigned to them and due to Local Government (LG) elections.

Earlier this week, Balochistan’s School Education Department (SED) announced long-term winter vacations for public and private schools in the province.

The long-term winter vacations in all public and private schools in winter zone districts will be observed from 16 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.