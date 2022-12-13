Maritime Affairs Ministry Working on Inland Waterways Transport

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari Tuesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs that concrete steps will be taken for legislation on inland waterways transport (IWT) and the matter will be taken to the cabinet.

The committee met under the chairpersonship of Senator Rubina Khalid at the Parliament House to discuss an implementable vision for the revival and development of inland waterways transport in Pakistan, Pakistan Merchant Marine Shipping Policy, 2001, and Pakistan Merchant Shipping Ordinance, 2001.

The committee deliberated at length on developing a long-term, economically viable, and sustainable IWT solution for Pakistan. The committee was in consensus that developing IWT is socio-economically viable and is likely to result in major economic gains for the country.

The maritime affairs minister assured the committee that concrete steps will be taken for legislation in this regard and the matter will be taken to the cabinet.

The minister apprised the committee that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Oman for ferry service between Gwadar and Muscat.

The committee advised the to set up a cell in the ministry to oversee, manage and develop IWT, with the representation of private sector stakeholders, relevant ministries, and provincial departments.

The committee while stressing the need for IWT said that it will contribute to flood control which is expected to be a regular feature for Pakistan due to climate change. The IWT will also contribute to lower logistics costs for shippers and consumers, reduce carbon emissions and reduce pressure on roads.

The committee while discussing the Pakistan Merchant Marine Shipping Policy, 2001 said that the main reason was the investors’ confidence which was shaken by the nationalization of private shipping lines in 1971. The committee directed the ministry to sit with the private sector stakeholders for ease of business.

The committee was apprised by the ministry that the Merchant Shipping Ordinance, 2001 is the main legislation governing the shipping industry. Amendments are made from time to time on the directions of the government and to bring the law in conformity with international best practices and standards. The committee was apprised that certain amendments proposed to ensure good working conditions health, welfare and social security, terms of engagement, and wages of seafarers are awaiting approval.

The meeting was attended by Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Akram, Naseema Ehsan and Saifullah Abro. Senior officers from the ministry and other attached departments from different provinces were also in attendance.