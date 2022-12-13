Pakistanis Troll Wrong Joel Wilson After 3rd Umpire’s Controversial Decision

Pakistan cricket fans were left fuming after middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel, was controversially adjudged out by 3rd umpire, Joel Wilson, during the final innings of the second Test match between Pakistan and England.

The talented left-handed batter was given out just six runs shy of a marvelous century as wicket-keeper, Ollie Pope, claimed a catch that seemed to be clearly touching the ground. While the on-field umpire, Aleem Dar, gave a soft signal as out, the third umpire, Joel Wilson, had a much clear view.

It was clear that the ball was touching the ground, but Joel Wilson did not overturn Dar’s decision and adjudged Saud to be out. The decision changed the course of the game as England emerged victorious and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

The decision irked the Pakistan cricket fans as they stormed social media to troll Joel Wilson on Twitter. Much to the amusement of the cricketing fraternity, they trolled the wrong ‘Joel Wilson’ as they mistook ‘Joe Wilson’ for the ICC Elite umpire.

Joe Wilson took to Twitter to remind the fans that he is in fact not the third umpire that gave the decision. He Tweeted, “Just to confirm, I didn’t give the decision to dismiss Saud Shakeel (Joel not Joe).”

Just to confirm, I didn’t give the decision to dismiss Saud Shakeel (Joel not Joe) #PAKvENG — Joe Wilson (@JoeWilsonwords) December 12, 2022

The tweet handed the opportunity to the fans to troll him even further as they sarcastically refused to believe him.