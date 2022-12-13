Babar Reminds ‘Journalist’ of Australia Test Miracle After Question on His Performance

Pakistan lost to England in the second Test match in Multan that not only ended their quest for the series but also ended their chances of reaching the ICC Test Championship final.

Babar Azam came under fire for his personal contribution in the second innings, in which he scored only one run, as well as for leading the team with a defensive mindset in home conditions.

Responding to his critics during the post-match press conference, the all-format captain stated that fans do not appear to be happy in any situation, whether you score or fail to perform.

A journo asked Babar about getting all the blame after scoring and after not score in pressure situations. "I think I played that innings against Australia" – Babar Azam refers to his match-saving 196 against Australia in Karachi #PAKvENGpic.twitter.com/LVNI3xCaKb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 12, 2022

The right-handed batter went on to say that if he performs well, critics will say he did so in an easy situation, but if he fails to perform, they will blame him for not handling a difficult situation.

Referring to his historic innings in the second Test match earlier this year in Karachi where he scored 196 runs to save the match, Babar said “I was the one who played the innings against Australia.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the third and last Test of the historic series will kick off on December 17 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi