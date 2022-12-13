All You Need to Know About Tickets for 3rd Pakistan-England Test in Karachi

The tickets for the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi will go on sale from Tuesday at 10 am.

As it continues to make sure that quality cricket action is accessible for cricket fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board has kept the ticket prices for what will be the first affair between these two teams in Karachi since that epic 2000 match at nominal rates.

The ticket prices range from Rs. 150 to Rs. 500.

A General enclosure (Nasim-ul-Ghani, Iqbal Qasim, Muhammad Brothers, Intikhab Alam and Wasim Bari) ticket is for Rs. 150

A First-Class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) ticket is for Rs. 250

A Premium enclosure (Imran khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas) is for Rs. 300

A VIP enclosure (Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mehmood) is for Rs. 500

The tickets will be sold physically from Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad, RJ Mall (Pakistan Physical disability cricket association), and Sector-35-F, Korangi n0.4.

To further facilitate the fans in getting hold of the tickets, the PCB, through BookMe, will also place van booths at Do Talwar Clifton and Numaish Chowrangi. The tickets will be available on sale from 9 am to 6 pm.

Important information for ticket-holders: