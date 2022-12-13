PIA to Introduce Special Discount Packages for Gilgit, Skardu and Chitral

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to introduce a discount package for northern areas in the coming days, aiming to promote tourism during the ongoing winter season.

It was decided during a recent high-level meeting of the national flag carrier held with Federal Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, in the chair.

According to details, the Minister directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to introduce special discount packages for Skardu, Gilgit, and Chitral.

Besides, the Minister asked the officials to improve the flight schedule of PIA, directing them to reschedule flights from Lahore and Karachi to Skardu during the winter season.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the federal government is considering leasing regional jets on dry lease in order to expand flight operations to small airports in the country.

While addressing a meeting then, the Minister had said that the federal government is forming a national aviation policy to revolutionize the country’s aviation sector.