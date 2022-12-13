PIA to Introduce Special Discount Packages for Gilgit, Skardu and Chitral

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 13, 2022 | 3:35 pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to introduce a discount package for northern areas in the coming days, aiming to promote tourism during the ongoing winter season.

It was decided during a recent high-level meeting of the national flag carrier held with Federal Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, in the chair.

ALSO READ

According to details, the Minister directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to introduce special discount packages for Skardu, Gilgit, and Chitral.

Besides, the Minister asked the officials to improve the flight schedule of PIA, directing them to reschedule flights from Lahore and Karachi to Skardu during the winter season.

ALSO READ

Earlier this month, it was reported that the federal government is considering leasing regional jets on dry lease in order to expand flight operations to small airports in the country.

While addressing a meeting then, the Minister had said that the federal government is forming a national aviation policy to revolutionize the country’s aviation sector.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Trending: Ahmed Ali Akbar Experiences Real Scary Stranger Things on Islamabad Hiking Trail [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Approval from PEMRA Made Necessary to Advertise Housing Societies
Read more in proproperty
close
>