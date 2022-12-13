PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates Discuss Public Health Programmes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday discussed the ongoing public health and social sector programmes supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with BMGF Co-Chair Bill Gates.

The prime minister appreciated the valuable support extended by the BMGF to Pakistan in polio eradication and improving immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion in the country. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the fruitful partnership with the Foundation in all the ongoing areas of cooperation.

ALSO READ Climate Change Posing Serious Threat to Pakistan’s Wildlife

The prime minister stressed that his government remained committed to ending all forms of polio in the country. While expressing concern over new cases reported in 2022 after one year without any Polio cases, he noted that there has been a pause in polio cases since September 2022.

In light of the recent flooding which has adversely affected the ongoing polio vaccination efforts due to large-scale displacements and destruction of healthcare infrastructure, the prime minister reaffirmed that the government was actively implementing the special emergency response plan and will continue to adapt and find ways to reach out to children in these challenging times.

Gates deeply regretted the loss of lives in the recent flooding in Pakistan. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate Polio and reiterated his Foundation’s continued support to Pakistan for ensuring that no child is at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

ALSO READ WHO Predicts the End of Polio Virus in Pakistan

Various other government-led programmes supported by the BMGF aimed at addressing malnutrition and stunting, essential immunization services, micropayment gateway RAAST, and digitization of the National Savings Programme were also discussed.

The prime minister and Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives and in the areas of mutual cooperation.