Punjab Govt Refuses to Give LDA Funding for Kareem Block Underpass

The Punjab Finance Department refused to provide funds to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for the construction of the Karim Block Underpass due to budget constraints.

The department directed LDA to continue the project with its own resources on Monday.

The provincial finance department had originally allotted Rs. 10 billion for the project but withdrew it later.

According to Finance Department officials, the Primary and Secondary Health Department requested six vehicles, the Home Department requested 25 vehicles, and the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) requested 23 automobiles for personnel.

The decision on whether or not to give cars to these agencies will be made later.

In related news, the Punjab government stopped financing the state School Education Department (SED) earlier this month, causing complications for teachers and the families of deceased teachers.

Several hundred cases regarding leave encashment and financial aid to the relatives of teachers who died on the job, according to sources, are still waiting owing to a shortage of funding.